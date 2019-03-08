Bromley bin days to change as council strives to hit zero landfill

In a bid to improve the efficiency of its waste collection, the council is making changes to the days the binmen come round.

The council said changes to waste collection days will also deliver greater reliability and an improved recycling service.

Don't panic, it's not happening just yet - the changes will start this autumn and full details will be announced soon.

The move was agreed by members of the environment and community services PDS committee to help make a major step towards sending virtually zero waste to landfill.

Bromley has one of the highest recycling rates in London but is looking to improve.

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services, said: "Changing collection days is a major undertaking and we are pleased to introduce more extensive edge of curtilage recycling options and at the same time deliver an even more reliable collection service in our partnership with both residents and Veolia to recycle as much as possible.

"We, along with Veolia our waste services contractor, will be doing our utmost to make sure this transition goes smoothly.

"We will be contacting residents nearer the time to directly outline and confirm the changes personally to them."

He added: "Although we are moving to virtually zero landfill waste, recycling as much as we can remains the most cost effective and best option for the environment and I am delighted that we will soon be able to offer improved recycling services.

"In light of the interest about where our nation's recycling materials end up, Bromley residents can be assured that Veolia's processes for transporting and treating recyclables are transparent and they only work with accredited and audited sites."

The changes to collection days are to be rolled out this coming September and in addition will also mean residents can recycle batteries, small electrical items and textiles, including clothing as part of their door to door recycling services.

Weekly food waste collections with every other week collections of paper and non-recyclable refuse one week, and plastic, glass and tins the next, will continue.