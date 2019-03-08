Search

Wonka golden ticket sells for £15,808

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 July 2019

Catherine Southon with the auction lots. Picture: Catherine Southon

Someone can celebrate with all the chocolate they want after selling an original golden ticket from the iconic Willy Wonka film.

Television personality and Bromley auctioneer Catherine Southon brought down her gavel on the Golden Ticket and Wonka Bar, both from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, when bidding peaked at £15,808.

The lot was snapped up by an internet bidder during the auction in Surrey.

Initial estimates ranged between £8,000 and £12,000.

The Golden Ticket and Wonka Bar were formerly the property of actress Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in the film.

The gold-coloured foiled printed ticket reads WONKA'S GOLDEN TICKET/GREETINGS TO YOU, THE LUCKY FINDER OF THIS GOLDEN TICKET, FROM MR. WILLY WONKA....

It had scalloped detail to the edge, while the Wonka "chocolate" bar was constructed of board with coloured paper surrounds; and had an outer foil wrapper.

They were given to Lindy Sellers, who was a good friend of the actress.

After the sale, Catherine said: "It shows there is always an appetite for movie memorabilia."

