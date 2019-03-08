Search

Rare genuine Wonka Golden Ticket from Gene Wilder movie being auctioned

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 July 2019

A genuine Golden Ticket and Wonka bar from the iconic 1971 movie will be auctioned

Archant

An original Willy Wonka bar and iconic Golden Ticket is being auctioned by Flog It expert Catherine Southon with an expected sale price of up to £12,000.

Catherine, from Bromley, said they were formerly owned by actress Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in the 1971 film.

The gold-coloured foiled printed ticket reads: "Wonka's Golden Ticket.

"Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this Golden Ticket.

"From Mr Willy Wonka..."

Both the ticket and the choclate bar were given as a gift to the current owner's deceased partner Mark Poncia by Julie Dawn Cole when they were dating.

Catherine said: "I really loved the character of Veruca Salt in the film, so when the ticket and Wonka bar was bought in to us on a valuation day, I could not believe my eyes, it is a real dream come true."

The sale is on July 17 at Farleigh Court Golf Club, Selsdon in Surrey.

