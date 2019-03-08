Rare genuine Wonka Golden Ticket from Gene Wilder movie being auctioned
PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 July 2019
Archant
An original Willy Wonka bar and iconic Golden Ticket is being auctioned by Flog It expert Catherine Southon with an expected sale price of up to £12,000.
Catherine, from Bromley, said they were formerly owned by actress Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in the 1971 film.
The gold-coloured foiled printed ticket reads: "Wonka's Golden Ticket.
"Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this Golden Ticket.
"From Mr Willy Wonka..."
Both the ticket and the choclate bar were given as a gift to the current owner's deceased partner Mark Poncia by Julie Dawn Cole when they were dating.
Catherine said: "I really loved the character of Veruca Salt in the film, so when the ticket and Wonka bar was bought in to us on a valuation day, I could not believe my eyes, it is a real dream come true."
The sale is on July 17 at Farleigh Court Golf Club, Selsdon in Surrey.