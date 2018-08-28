Did you see New Year’s Eve accident involving car and motorbike in Petts Wood?

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Petts Wood on New Year’s Eve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just before 5pm to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle in Grosvenor Road at the junction with Elysian Avenue.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

The 27-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574 or police via 101 quoting reference 4671/31Dec