Did you see New Year’s Eve accident involving car and motorbike in Petts Wood?

PUBLISHED: 09:31 07 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Petts Wood on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called just before 5pm to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle in Grosvenor Road at the junction with Elysian Avenue.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

The 27-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574 or police via 101 quoting reference 4671/31Dec

Did you see New Year's Eve accident involving car and motorbike in Petts Wood?

