Wildlife TV cameraman Gordon Buchanan in Bromley to give talk on his work

Gordon with his camera and a cute passer-by checking out what''s going on. Picture: Anwar Mamon Archant

The presenter of BBC2's Equator from the Air will be in Bromley to give an in-depth talk about his filming career.

Gordon Buchanan is a highly acclaimed television wildlife cameraman and presenter who is set to share an insight into his incredible 25-year career filming some of the world's most fearsome and majestic animals.

This unique evening promises to entertain as he shares personal recollections of his globetrotting travels accompanied by his own film footage and photography whilst offering audience members an opportunity to put forward any questions they may have about his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife.

He has a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments and his tales of challenging expeditions make for a special evening.

In his latest series, Equator From The Air, Gordon explored habitats using helicopters, light aircraft, drones and satellite sensing, to examine the environmental challenges facing the animals that live in these environments.

And he has continued to be a familiar face on our TV screens as the wildlife television personality best known for his work on the Animal Family and Me series.

Gordon said: "I didn't set out to be a presenter, it was quite a natural progression. Wanting to tell stories and sum up experiences can be done with picture and can be done with words.

"Filming and being filmed have their own challenges but I find it easier being behind the camera. My first love was filming and I really miss it if I am in front of the camera too much.

"I get a lot out of both so it's all about getting the right balance.

"I've always been interested in animals. I worked on a croft and riding centre from the age of 11 to 15 so enjoyed being around domesticated animals and I always had a fascination for wild animals whether in the flesh or on TV.

"I find being around animals very calming. You can get lost in their behaviour or just enjoy their beauty."

He has visited some fearsome locations, and said: "The high Arctic is pretty inhospitable. A little mistake can prove fatal but in a way that's what I love about it. You have to think constantly about what could possibly go wrong and plan ahead for worse case scenarios.

"You need the right clothes, the right equipment and know what to do should things take a turn for the worse.

"Last year while filming for the Equator From The Air series I was in a place called Misool in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Not only are the people wonderful and the food delicious, the Misool area has some of the best coral reefs in the world. We had limited time so only managed two dives before leaving. It was really tough to travel so far to such special place to realise that I could have happily spent two months there rather than two days."

There are things that he loathes. Gordon said of animal trophy hunters: "There is something perverse about the killing of an animal for the trophy alone.

"Hunting an animal to eat is very different. I really can't understand the mentality of a trophy hunter whereby the value of that animal is dead, stuffed and mounted rather than alive and living free.

"I've really cut down the amount of meat that I eat. I am 90 per cent vegan.

"In the past while living and working with local and tribal people I've eaten what they eat. So things like rat, monkey, snake, pigs' testicles, tortoises, armadillo, spiders and ants have been on the menu."

Most upsetting for him is seeing the extent of illegal logging in Brazil.

Gordon Buchanan is at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on Sunday, November 17 at 2pm.

Tickets are available from Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, or churchilltheatre.co.uk.