Children at Wickham Common primary are Bromley's best travel ambassadors

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 July 2019

More than 50 primary schools took part in a borough wide competition to find the very best junior travel ambassador.

And now Wickham Common has been crowned top team.

The children's work was recognised in the council's annual awards ceremony for their continued contribution to road safety and active travel, including vehicle idling.

Over half of primary schools in borough actively take part in the Junior Travel Ambassador scheme which is designed to help promote safer, active and independent travel within the school community.

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services said: "Wickham Common Junior Travel Ambassadors have worked really hard to help the whole school community understand the importance of active travel and road safety.

"Many schools are increasingly understanding the positive role they JTA scheme can play and our thanks also goes to the other finalists and the schools who are actively tackling the difficult issues concerning congestion around their school.

"I have been delighted at the support we are receiving for our anti-idling campaign and we will continue to work closely with schools in the months ahead, with benefits not just now, but with the understanding and change this brings, for the next generation too."

Wickham Common in Gates Green Road, received Top Team of the year for work including support for the anti-idling campaign, encouraging motorists and parents to turn off car engines when parked; encouraging pupils and parents to walk to school; and taking on parking problems.

Rachel Stevenson, deputy head at Wickham Common, said "We are incredibly pleased to win this prestigious award which as a school we have been striving for over recent years."

And she added: "Thank you so much to the London Borough Bromley Road Safety Team for such a brilliant day."

In all, six schools were recognised in the finals with Worsley Bridge primary school in Brackley Road, Beckenham, being close runners-up.

Then came Bickley in Nightingale Lane, Bromley, Hayes in George Lane Hayes, Harris Primary Academy Beckenham Green in St George's Road, Beckenham, and St Philomena's in Stanton Close, Orpington, all highly commended.

