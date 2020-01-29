Young carers can find wealth of support at Bromley Well

Matt Vollar, a Bromley Well co-ordinator, says it's vital young carers get all the support they need. Picture: Bromley Well Archant

Young carers are often overlooked by society, but one Bromley organisation is determined to change all that.

A young carer is identified as someone under 19 years old who helps look after someone in their family, or a friend, who is ill, disabled or misuses drugs or alcohol.

January 30 is seen as Young Carers Awareness Day, and in the run-up this year Bromley Well visited several locals schools to ensure more people understand the importance of carers, who are often still in class.

Bromley Well said it is vital schools and colleges make sure young carers count.

A spokesman said across the UK as many as one in five children and young people are young carers and only half of them have a particular person in school who recognises that they are a carer and supports them.

In order to mark #YCAD, Bromley Well called on schools and colleges to help raise awareness of young carers and make sure they're supported to achieve their potential.

The Bromley Well Team was out visiting several schools to talk to staff and pupils, raising awareness about the challenges faced by Young Carers.

These included Chislehurst School for Girls, Darrick Wood School; and Charles Darwin School, Biggin Hill.

The team ran special assemblies and set up stalls during lunchtimes, all to rare awareness of the essential roles young carers play. And members handed out plenty of goodies to help spread the message of the day.

Matt Vollar, young carers co-ordinator at Bromley Well, said: "We know that when children and young people are spending a lot of time and energy caring for a loved one this can have a negative impact on their education. We want to keep on encouraging all Bromley schools to recognise young carers as a vulnerable group of learners and try to do more to identify them earlier and help them get the support they need."

Bromley Well Young Carers Service provides a range practical and emotional support for carers aged four to 19 years old and to find out more and use the service, phone 0300 330 9039.