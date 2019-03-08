West Wickham Village Day a comeback success

The dog show was one of the highlights of the day.

More than 4,000 visitors made the most of this year's West Wickham Village Day.

There was plenty of room for a kickabout, too.

The Friends of Blake Park said it was another successful event after a year's break.

Among the highlights was an adorable dog show run by Tender Paws vets with prizes for the most handsome hound, best biscuit catcher, most gorgeous girl and famous fancy dress.

There was live music and performances of dance, gymnastics and fitness demonstrations as well as lots of try-out sessions including bikes provided by Bromley's Road Safety Team, tennis from West Wickham Tennis Club and sosa fit from MyTime Leisure Centre.

The Village Day was originally launched in 2014 and quickly grew to start winning awards from the likes of Community Action and the Mayor of London in 2017.

Cadets at the village day.

The Friends took a break last year as the event had grown too big to run by volunteers.

The organisers said this year they joined up with a local professional event company Lollipop Events to help organise the fete.

Amnong those taking part in the day were Louise Benson School of Dance, Campbell's School of Dance and Drama and Bright Sparks performance and agency.

A dog show was run by vets Tender Paws.

Also in the display area were demos from sporting organisations like MyTime Leisure and Nitro Gymnastics.

Local musicians Duality, Adam Rivers, Cavan Murray and Coalition performed.

Beckenham FC Juniors staged a beat the goalie competition and football matches.

Angela Walters, co-chairwoman of Friends of Blake Park, said: "It was great to see so many people and such a variety of dogs in the park exploring all the things on offer as well as having fun kicking a ball about and just enjoying the space. We are very grateful for all the donations given to the park and are excited to have signed up new members to help us continue to improve the park for all users."

And Penny Read, community manager for Idverde, the company which manages the parks and green spaces on behalf of Bromley Council, added: "This year, working with Lollipop Events, the Friends attracted over 4,000 visitors, some from quite far afield."