Bromley actress Annabelle hits the West End, aged SIX

She was a shy thing who would cry when performing at theatre school - now she is about to take to the stage in the West End aged just six.

Annabelle Jones was sent to the audition for experience but she got the part.

Now the Bromley actress is celebrating being cast in the musical Waitress alongside Lucy Jones, Ashleigh Roberts and local actor Blake Harrison.

Until August, Annabelle plays Lulu, who is the daughter of the lead character in the show.

The mini star had to beat stiff competition to take the role by eventually winning over major casting directors with her bubbly personality and big smile.

The young star has attended All the Arts Theatre School based in Bexley and Bromley since she was just three.

And it has already been a long term dream of her's to perform on the big stage.

School principal and former soap actress Lucy Morgans said: "To win this role and perform in a West End production at the tender age of six is a huge achievement and we are all very proud of Annabelle.

"We really sent her on the audition just to gain some experience and yet she was cast straight away. She was just perfect for the part. She has come such a long way. When Annabelle first attended our classes she used to cry with nerves and become anxious when we put on productions, but she would really push herself to keep trying and we really persevered with building her confidence and now just look at her."

Annabelle attends Hayes Primary School in George Lane, Hayes, and will be chaperoned at the theatre by her school teacher mum and gym manager father both of whom are very proud of their talented daughter.

Mum Charlene said: "Thank you so much ATA, you are the ones that have made this possible.

"She is extremely excited about her first West End show and the cast is so welcoming making the rehearsal process fun for her. They have all made sure that she is relaxed going on stage, she is having a super time."