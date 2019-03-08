Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 11 March 2019

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Archant

A hospice is calling on residents to take part in its biggest fundraiser of the year – the annual sponsored walk.

Sam Packham has done the walk six times in memory of her dad who was cared for at the hospice.Sam Packham has done the walk six times in memory of her dad who was cared for at the hospice.

The St Christopher’s Fun Walk is on May 19 and needs walkers to sign up.

By doing so, the money they raise will help to keep essential services running and freely available for local families when they need it most.

The organisers say the route through Keston takes in stunning countryside and is in itself a life-enhancing day out with an infectiously positive communal experience.

They said many people enjoy taking part year after year, and come in fancy dress or customised T-shirts remembering someone special.

Sam Peckham, 48, from Bromley, has done it before, and said: “The Fun Walk is just wonderful.

“We walked the 11 mile route last time and when we needed to cross any roads, passing drivers tooted their horns to encourage us and support us along, and it felt like a great thing to be doing for such an important cause. We know first-hand what a difference the hospice makes to families.”

She revealed her father Geoffrey Rye died at the hospice in 2005 aged 67, after a two-week stay.

She said: “I remember sitting with my dad one day on the ward, holding his hand.

“One of the nurses came in and rearranged his pillows and made him more comfortable in the bed, and then on the way out, seeing that I was upset, she just gave me a comforting rub on my shoulder. It was a small thing, but made me feel I wasn’t on my own.”

Sam and her friends and family have now walked the Fun Walk six times, and raised hundreds of pounds for the hospice.

It starts and finishes at Keston Common after meandering through some of Kent’s prettiest countryside with route options for three, five, eight and 11 miles.

Remi Knight, fundraiser at St Christopher’s, added: “Many supporters come in amazing fancy dress but it’s not compulsory. Don’t forget, dogs are really welcome too.”

For more information or to sign-up, visit www.stchristophers.org.uk/funwalk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Cancer help as Macmillan bus comes to Orpington and Bromley

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Bromley hope to hit back at Daggers

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists