Waitrose store in Burnt Ash Lane to become a Lidl

Waitrose in Burnt Ash Lane is to become a Lidl soon but the Masons Hill shop will remain open. Picture: Google Archant

A Waitrose store in Bromley is to become a Lidl later this year.

A spokesman for Waitrose said it has exchanged contracts to sell the shop in Burnt Ash Lane.

It will close this autumn. The Waitrose in Masons Hill will stay open.

Waitrose and Partners regional manager Duncan Roberston said: "The sale of our shop in Burnt Ash Lane is not something we take lightly, but we have sadly not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long term.

"Our priority is our partners working there who will be fully supported throughout the process and we will identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible."

And Lidl said: "As part of our ongoing expansion programme we are pleased to confirm plans to open a new Lidl store in Bromley. In addition to ensuring that a supermarket remains at the heart of the local community, the new store will provide households with access to high quality affordable produce."