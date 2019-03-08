Hospice shops need you as a volunteer

St Christopher's Hospice shops needs more volunteers Archant

An appeal has been made for more volunteers to come forward and help out at the St Christopher's Hospice shop in Bromley.

As Volunteers' Week is coming to an end on June 7, the Hospice said it is seeking a very special kind of person to become a volunteer and help boost the teams at the St Christopher's Hayes and St Paul's Cray charity shops.

Rebecca Turner, volunteering lead at the hospice, said: "If you are friendly, have an eye for detail and can sort the rags from the riches, you are just who we are looking for.

"If retail isn't what interests you, then we have hundreds of other opportunities, from occasionally helping at fundraising events to regularly helping at art therapy groups, in our gym or in our gardens or cafes.

"It's important to remember volunteers are truly the wind beneath the hospice's wings."

Visit www.stchristophers.org.uk/volunteering for more information.