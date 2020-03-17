Bromley Council appeals for volunteers to help those in coronavirus isolation

Bromley Council is asking for volunteers to help those who have to self-isolate during the Covid-19 crisis.

Councillor Diane Smith, executive councillor for adult services and public health, said: “Nobody can still be unaware of the very serious threat posed by this virus. As the scale of the threat has become clearer by the day, the increasing willingness of kind-hearted people to offer themselves to help those worst affected in whatever way they can has been truly inspiring.

“In addition to looking after your own families and friends which clearly goes without saying, the very best thing that every able person should be doing at this critical time, is to be more proactive in looking out for your neighbours, particularly those identified as being vulnerable, to ensure they remain OK.

“This approach sits right at the very heart of the borough’s Friends and loneliness strategies of which we are all so proud and will make their lives a little easier during the difficult days which lie ahead.”

She added: “Also please keep a very wary eye out for them to ensure those with less noble intentions are thwarted from any dishonest intentions or scams they might come up with.

“I would absolutely implore everybody who possibly can, to involve themselves in a massive effort to get Bromley and our people through these worrying times.

“If we get this right and all work together, we can and will emerge from this crisis as an even stronger, more cohesive and better borough to live in than when we entered it, and that ambition really ought to now be driving us all.”

The council is also warning that crooks and scammers may take advantage of the situation.

And it advises people to only seek assistance from trusted neighbours and friends wherever possible, or reputable local charities and churches if this isn’t possible.

Plus only give cash to someone you know well and trust, do not give bank card and pins out to just anybody and plan in advance as online shopping deliveries currently take over seven days to arrive.

To help, visit https://www.bromley.gov.uk/VolunteerApplicationForm

If you are running any support projects, the Times would like to help you publicise them. Email reporter chris.murphy@archant.co.uk