Bromley Academy youngster Holl heading to USA on football scholarship

Orpington-based Daniel Holl, of Ravensbourne School and Bromley FC Academy, will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a highly-prestigious football scholarship.

Holl will be joining Salem International University, in Salem, West Virginia and will study and play for the "Tigers" soccer team.

He will have the opportunity to combine his University studies alongside playing high level football and training full-time for the next four years after a scholarship gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Holl is delighted to have secured a soccer scholarship through the PASS4Soccer Scholarship Network and his achievement in gaining such an exciting opportunity is in recognition of both his academic achievements to date and athletic ability.

He took part in a USA Coach Showcase held by PASS4Soccer to help further his exposure to universities in the USA, where he was spotted by a coach, who had flown to the UK to attend the event.

He said: "I chose Salem because it gave me the best opportunity to play football at a high level, while at the same time continue my studies in the area of physical education."

PASS4Soccer General Manager Danny Gibson added: "From the outset, Daniel was totally committed and had a positive attitude towards the whole process of gaining a Scholarship. He has all of the attributes that US Coaches desire and overall he is a pleasant person, which will, no doubt, help him achieve real success in the next chapter of his life at Salem University, West Virginia. All of the staff at PASS4Soccer wish him well on his journey and we look forward to tracking his progress."

