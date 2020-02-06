Search

Advanced search

Bromley and Bexley residents consulted about transport plans for south east

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 February 2020

Increased bus and rail travel would cut down on climate changing pollution, says Transport for the South East. Picture: TfSE

Increased bus and rail travel would cut down on climate changing pollution, says Transport for the South East. Picture: TfSE

Archant

Bromley and Bexley residents have had their chance to put their views forward on major transport plans that will stretch across the south east.

More than 3,500 people, businesses, campaign groups and other organisations have had their say on the 30-year transport strategy.

Its aim is to improve journeys, boost jobs, increase quality of life and help cut carbon emissions to net-zero.

The feedback is the result of a three-month public consultation by Transport for the South East - a unique partnership bringing together South East groups to speak with one voice on the region's transport investment priorities.

Its decisions will have a direct knock-on effect on areas including Bromley and Bexley.

The online consultation took place from October 2019 to January 2020.

The responses are now being reviewed over the coming weeks with the final strategy set for publication in the summer.

The strategy will be used to develop a regional transport investment plan to be published next year. This will provide government and other funders with a prioritised and costed programme of schemes and initiatives to achieve the vision at the heart of the transport strategy.

Cllr Keith Glazier, chairman of Transport for the South East, said: "Our strategy sets out a future for the south east that is better for people, better for business and better for the planet. With the right investment in our transport network, we'll more than double the south east's economy, creating an additional 500,000 jobs, boosting quality of life and access to opportunities for everyone and cutting the region's carbon emissions to net-zero.

"To make this happen, we need to work together as one region. That's why we're delighted that so many people, businesses and other organisations from across the south east took part in our consultation and helped shape our region's future."

A major focus of the transport strategy is reducing the region's reliance on private cars to reduce congestion, cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.

Cars account for 70 per cent of all journeys in the south east compared to just four per cent by rail and five per cent by bus.

Most Read

Bromley library workers end eight-month strike

Bromley Central Library. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Preparations at Orpington hospital to safeguard patients and staff

Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington. Picture: Google Maps

Funeral held for Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott

The funeral was held at St Giles Church, Farnborough. Picture: Marathon/Wiki Commons

Decision to be made on £3m restoration of Crystal Palace Park Subway

The subway is Grade II listed. Picture: LDRS

Police appeal following assault in Beckenham

A CCTV image of a man the police wish to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Bromley library workers end eight-month strike

Bromley Central Library. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Preparations at Orpington hospital to safeguard patients and staff

Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington. Picture: Google Maps

Funeral held for Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott

The funeral was held at St Giles Church, Farnborough. Picture: Marathon/Wiki Commons

Decision to be made on £3m restoration of Crystal Palace Park Subway

The subway is Grade II listed. Picture: LDRS

Police appeal following assault in Beckenham

A CCTV image of a man the police wish to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Bromley and Bexley residents consulted about transport plans for south east

Increased bus and rail travel would cut down on climate changing pollution, says Transport for the South East. Picture: TfSE

Yellow weather warning issued for London as Storm Ciara ‘barges’ into the UK

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Ciara's arrival in the UK. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for new health centre next to Bromley Civic Centre could mean foodbank move

Bromley Civic Centre. Picture: Steve Poston

Decision to be made on £3m restoration of Crystal Palace Park Subway

The subway is Grade II listed. Picture: LDRS

Funeral held for Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott

The funeral was held at St Giles Church, Farnborough. Picture: Marathon/Wiki Commons
Drive 24