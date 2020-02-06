Bromley and Bexley residents consulted about transport plans for south east

Increased bus and rail travel would cut down on climate changing pollution, says Transport for the South East. Picture: TfSE Archant

Bromley and Bexley residents have had their chance to put their views forward on major transport plans that will stretch across the south east.

More than 3,500 people, businesses, campaign groups and other organisations have had their say on the 30-year transport strategy.

Its aim is to improve journeys, boost jobs, increase quality of life and help cut carbon emissions to net-zero.

The feedback is the result of a three-month public consultation by Transport for the South East - a unique partnership bringing together South East groups to speak with one voice on the region's transport investment priorities.

Its decisions will have a direct knock-on effect on areas including Bromley and Bexley.

The online consultation took place from October 2019 to January 2020.

The responses are now being reviewed over the coming weeks with the final strategy set for publication in the summer.

The strategy will be used to develop a regional transport investment plan to be published next year. This will provide government and other funders with a prioritised and costed programme of schemes and initiatives to achieve the vision at the heart of the transport strategy.

Cllr Keith Glazier, chairman of Transport for the South East, said: "Our strategy sets out a future for the south east that is better for people, better for business and better for the planet. With the right investment in our transport network, we'll more than double the south east's economy, creating an additional 500,000 jobs, boosting quality of life and access to opportunities for everyone and cutting the region's carbon emissions to net-zero.

"To make this happen, we need to work together as one region. That's why we're delighted that so many people, businesses and other organisations from across the south east took part in our consultation and helped shape our region's future."

A major focus of the transport strategy is reducing the region's reliance on private cars to reduce congestion, cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.

Cars account for 70 per cent of all journeys in the south east compared to just four per cent by rail and five per cent by bus.