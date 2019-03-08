The Glades wins a pair of Apples at major trade awards night

The Glades shopping centre in Bromley has won big at an industry awards night.

The mall took home two prizes for an innovative event for local children.

It won a Purple Apple for Best Event at the Revo Purple Apple Marketing Awards.

The Glades was recognised for its one-of-a-kind Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes: A Journey Through the Human Body event, which was hosted during the 2018 summer holidays to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Held in partnership with National Geographic Kids, the month-long learning initiative was named as the industry's best event.

Following this achievement, the centre went on to claim the Golden Apple gong, awarded to the highest scoring retail entry.

Over a four-week period, the inspiring experience engaged with more than 4,300 children, from school Years 1 to 6, across the borough.

It tasked the budding junior doctors with a special operation, which took them on a journey through the human body. Mark Haynes, director of The Glades, said: "This event created such a buzz among the local community and the whole team is absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised with not just a Purple Apple but the much sought-after Golden Apple.

"This was another UK first for us and Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes gave us a real opportunity to reach out to the local children during their six-week holiday. The uptake was phenomenal and provided something not only memorable, but also educational, for all those that attended and turned out to be a great success.

"To be given this incredible recognition really does acknowledge all the hard work that each member of the team put into it, as well as the fantastic impact it had on those who visited."

The Revo Purple Apple Marketing Awards recognises and rewards effective retail destination marketing within the UK retail property sector, acknowledging high standards, effectiveness and value for money in the progress digital marketing age.