Battle against Bromley town centre anti-social behaviour sees results

Superintendent Andy Brittain is keeping up his battle against anti-social behaviour in Bromley town centre

Bromley Council said measures it has taken to combat anti-social behaviour are paying dividends.

This action is being concentrated on the town centre, and the council says good results are being seen.

The authority said action was pro-actively taken in the weeks prior to Christmas targeting offenders in what remains a relatively low crime area.

As part of this, the police issued a series of dispersal orders, mainly at weekends, in a higher profile policing strategy to reassure and help tackle the problem.

The most recent dispersal order was issued by the police on the weekend of February 15 and 16 with three youths being arrested for various offences including robbery and knife possession.

Supt Andy Brittain, the south area basic command unit neighbourhood policing lead, said: "My officers work around the clock to keep Bromley town centre, and everyone who visits it, safe.

"My officers regularly patrol the town centre, and they will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against anyone intent on committing crime and anti-social behaviour. We understand local concerns about recent street robbery offences against young people. We will continue to make arrests and use other powers to curb this offending, working with Bromley Council and other partners."

He added: "If you have been a victim, or have information about criminal activity in your neighbourhood, we would urge you to speak to an officer or call police as soon as possible. This information is crucial for investigations, and it also helps us focus our efforts in the right areas."

And Kate Lymer, executive councillor for public protection at Bromley Council, said: "Before Christmas, we did see an increase in anti-social behaviour and more recently, we have seen some street robberies."

In the final three months of 2019, in partnership with the police, the council's public protection team took action against 20 young people after incidents in the town centre.

Acceptable behaviour contracts can be issued or formal warnings about future conduct given. Anyone getting in trouble again can get a more serious criminal behaviour order. Breach that, and it could mean time in custody, the council said.