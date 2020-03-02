London South East Colleges at Buckingham Palace to receive top award

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall hand the awards to London South East Colleges' Principal and CEO, Dr Sam Parrett and Errol Ince, Vice Principal (STEM). HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Limited

Representatives from London South East Colleges have been to Buckingham Palace for their Queen's Anniversary Prizes.

They were handed out by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Collecting the prestigious medal on behalf of the college were Errol Ince, vice principal (STEM) and CEO and principal, Dr Sam Parrett.

Joining 22 other prize-winning institutions, London South East Colleges was one of just four further education colleges nationally to receive the accolade, which is the highest honour that can be awarded to a further or higher education institution.

The college was chosen in recognition of its high quality technical and vocational provision, specifically in relation to its recent work within the construction industry - the Construction Skills Generator.

This pioneering initiative is helping to support housing ambitions across greater London, in partnership with employers and stakeholders.

Immediately following the February 20 ceremony, a winners' reception was hosted by His Royal Highness, at which Stephen and Sam were joined by three members of college staff and five construction students.

Speaking after event, college chairman Stephen Howlett said: "This is a hugely exciting day for all of us at London South East Colleges.

"On behalf of the college, I am honoured to accept this accolade and grateful to all our students, staff, employer partners and stakeholders for their ongoing support.

"Being awarded a Queen's Anniversary Prize represents our commitment to the communities we serve - in particular, the work we are involved in to support mayoral housing ambitions across London.

"I am proud to be part of such an organisation and offer my congratulations to all this year's most deserving prize winners."

The Queen's Anniversary Prizes are awarded every two years to universities and colleges to showcase excellence.

And Dr Parrett added: "This award recognises some of the great work taking place in our sector and the positive effect this work is having on so many lives."

Also there was Melissa Cummins, a level two plumbing student, who said: "Can things really get any better than this?"

Past winners have been in varied disciplines including science, engineering, education, the humanities, the environment and medicine.