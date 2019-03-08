Bear Grylls hands Petts Wood scout top honour

Joshua takes on the arctic Archant

A Bromley scout has received the organisation's highest honour in a ceremony performed by television adventurer and chief scout Bear Grylls along with Prince Edward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joshua Towell was among 300 scouts from around the UK to get their Queen's Scout awards at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's Scout Award is awarded for outstanding personal achievement.

It is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges including service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Bear Grylls said: "Queen's Scout award recipients are the absolute pinnacle of determination, grit and perseverance. They've contributed to their communities and developed skills along the way, and earning their Queen's Scout awards is just another step in their journey to personal growth. These Scouts are an inspiration to all others around the world thanks to their hard work and I find myself full of admiration for every single one of them."

Joshua, 19, from Petts Wood, said: "As part of my Queen's Scout journey, I have had the opportunity of sharing my skills and experiences with the young people, as a Section Leader. This journey has provided me with the skills to go 'onward and upward' in everything I do. Being part of the Scouting family is extremely enjoyable and rewarding; being a Queen's Scout is about exploring new heights beyond expectation."

The annual Windsor Castle event has been held since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St. George's Day as he is the Patron Saint of Scouting.

Since the Queen's Scout Award began, over 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.

The Scout Association said they have learned new life skills and developed them into what will one day be useful for their careers.

Scouting offers over 200 different activities varying from archery to kayaking tailored to help young people develop skills for life.