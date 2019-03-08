What's Love Got To Do With It? Tina Turner show comes to Bromley and Dartford

Elesha Paul Moses brings Tina Turner to town. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor CUFFE & TAYLOR

Few women have had a more powerful stage presence than Tina Turner, and an amazing tribute performer will be bringing her stage presence to town next month.

Elesha Paul Moses as Tina. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor Elesha Paul Moses as Tina. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

The promoter warns fans should be prepare to be blown away when What's Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Bromley and Dartford as part of a major national tour.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feelgood rock 'n' roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by Elesha Paul Moses.

Elesha is also in Whitney - Queen Of The Night, and has been on TV's The Voice and X Factor.

During her Tina shows, she is being supported by a full 10-piece band.

Elesha performs Tina's greatest hits. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor Elesha performs Tina's greatest hits. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What's Love Got To Do With It?

“This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to party with the fans.”

Tina's breath-taking career spanned more than 50 years and audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of her most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and plenty more.

This not-to-be missed musical experience is a stunning celebration of one of the greatest female singers of our time.

Elesha, 38, said: “It's mad being Tina, and still hasn't really sunk in yet. I was pretty full-on as Whitney. I've been working hard on the vocals.

“I first realised I could properly sing when I was about 13 – I was always mimicking others and that's how I taught myself. But that real big belting voice wouldn't necessarily come out.

“Then, listening to people like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, those kind of artists, was when it really came to me. Funnily, I didn't really listen to Tina Turner when I was younger, my parents played her music in the car, but it wasn't what I took to at the time.”

Elesha, who was once mentored by Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles on a Channel 4 show, added: “I was singing in a club and a friend said 'We should do something different'.”

She realised her voice was like Whitney's and it was a natural progression to Tina.

She said: “I didn't know I could sound like her until I just gave it a go but I've progressed the sound over the years.

“Tina's not got a growl as such, it's just something which is there in her tone. It's really difficult to explain. People think it's shouting but it's not, it's a very particular tone that she has.

“When I started mimicking Tina, it was great to watch her and learn from the energy and fun she puts in, and her way of moving is so distinctive. She's so free with her performance, and carefree running around, kicking her legs up – it's so much fun to take that on, and it's an amazing quality not many artists have.

“There are so many songs I love. Proud Mary is obviously so much fun, but I also love Typical Male and I Can't Stand The Rain. But for my absolute favourite… I'll go Proud Mary.

“It always used to be Simply The Best which people really loved and went mad for.”

See Elesha as Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It? on Wednesday, May 29 at Bromley's Churchill Theatre and on May 31 at Dartford's Orchard Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com