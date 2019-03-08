Search

Festival of Colour at The Glades, Bromley, will raise money for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 June 2019

Glades boss Mark Haynes says its Festival of Colour on Saturday will brighten the day. Picture: Simon Armstrong

Glades boss Mark Haynes says its Festival of Colour on Saturday will brighten the day. Picture: Simon Armstrong

Archant

The Glades shopping centre in Bromley is joining the national One Great Day event on Saturday, June 15, to help raise cash for charity.

It will be one of 200 centres around the UK running a series of family and community charity events throughout June.

The Glades is raising money for The Chartwell Cancer Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Participating centres provide a special event or family fun day for local communities across the UK, whilst raising money for a number of great causes.

The Glades will run a Festival of Colour from 11am until 4pm.

This includes a prize wheel where for a small donation, it can be given a spin for a chance to win goodies.

A giant wall of colour is a family-friendly activity where everyone can show off their artistic side and help add a brightly-hued feature to the centre. Face painters will also be there to offer event-goers an all-new look and a craft station will keep the little ones thoroughly entertained for the day.

Money from the events will go to The Chartwell Cancer Trust Tiger Ward, which supports the children's cancer and leukaemia unitm and the Paediatric Oncology Shared Care Unit in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich.

The shopping centre will also be collecting donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Shopping centre director Mark Haynes said: "One Great Day is a fantastic event that allows our community to come together whilst helping children that really need support.

"Hosting an event like this is a really fun way to give something back to assist the wonderful work of The Chartwell Cancer Trust Tiger Ward and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, which supports patients and families from across the UK."

One Great Day was established in 2014 and has so far raised more than £500,000 for 113 different children's charities.

