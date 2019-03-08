The Drifters bring their special blend of music to Bromley

The story of The Drifters is one of tragedy and determination that all adds up to an enviable back catalogue of hits.

And the latest line-up will be in Bromley to wow audiences all over again.

The Drifters is bringing their 2019 UK tour to the Churchill Theatre on July 26.

If you have seen then before the band says this is a brand-new show, performing all of their classic hits from the last six decades.

Following the phenomenal success of their 65th anniversary tour last year, they have added further live shows for 2019 including one night at the Churchill.

The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits.

These include Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand by Me, Under the Boardwalk and loads more.

So what about that history?

The latest Drifters line up was hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, the President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina's father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a Number and Kissin' in the Back Row.

After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.

Even after all the decades and line up changes, audiences still love the classics that started in 1953.

Due to the continuing phenomenal demand they are still selling out theatres.

Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date and looks forward to the upcoming concert tour.

She said: "I am very excited that following our 65th anniversary year we have a new show for the fans who we invite to join us in celebrating this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters."

Tina said: "Fans can expect a return to the best that the original era of The Drifters had to offer: gorgeous harmonies, crisp choreography, high quality musical accompaniment, sharp attention to detail and top notch renditions of treasured Drifters classics.

"Their longevity all comes down to classic songs, to the quality and the distinct sound of the music and to the singers, throughout the years, whom my parents put into place.

"Keeping my parent's legacy alive and the group going strong, is of paramount importance to me. First of all, my father was one of the first African-American music managers, in an era when that was not the norm.

"When he and Clyde McPhatter partnered to begin The Drifters at the urging of Atlantic Record's president Ahmet Ertigan, it was at the height of the doo wop era. But this was also a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in the south.

"But because of the power of the music and the popularity of groups like The Drifters, The Platters and singers like Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Ruth Brown and Sarah Vaughn, music eventually played a significant role in helping to break down colour barriers.

"After my father died in 1967, my mother took over management of the group, and in doing so, became one of the first African-Amercian female managers.

"She extended The Drifter's reach by bringing them to international fame and thus continuing their legacy in the UK and abroad. So, it is my goal to honour my parent's contributions to musical history, as well as to this treasured group, that is renowned throughout the world."

