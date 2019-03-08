Teenage Biggin Hill footballer wins US college scholarship

Biggin Hill's Ivan-Kwasi Agyaakwah is off to the USA to take his football career to the next level. Picture: PASS4Soccer Archant

A rising football star from Biggin Hill is off to America after winning a valuable scholarship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ivan-Kwasi Agyaakwah, who plays for Barnet FC, is taking up a highly-prestigious football scholarship joining Lander University, in Greenwood, South Carolina.

He will arrive in August to study and play for the Bearcats soccer team.

Ivan-Kwasi will combine his university studies alongside playing high level football and training full time for the next four years.

The scholarship has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

His achievement in gaining such an exciting opportunity is in recognition of both his academic achievements to date and athletic ability.

To qualify, Ivan-Kwasi, 18, took part in a USA Coach Showcase held by PASS4Soccer to help further his exposure to universities in the USA, where he was spotted by a coach, who had flown to the UK to attend the event.

Ivan-Kwasi said: "I've played at several levels in my playing career in the UK and decided I want to and it was time to try a new adventure in the US and possibly get to the top of the game there.

"I'm most looking forward to meeting new people from the other side of the world and taking my game to another level in so many ways.

"I chose Lander as me and the coach get along so well and I love the location; it's close to several famous cities that I'll definitely be visiting places like Atlanta, but it's also isolated enough for me to focus on my football and improve every day."

PASS4Soccer general manager Danny Gibson added: "Ivan-Kwasi is a high level player that we are excited to have worked with.

"Having been involved in the Chelsea FC Academy as a youngster and since moving to Barnet FC, Ivan has been the recipient of top coaching throughout his career.

"Alongside this, he has maintained high academic grades that have helped him secure a top scholarship.

"We look forward to tracking his progress."