Bromley hair salon in major L'Oreal competition final

PUBLISHED: 13:27 23 May 2019

Now colourist Charlotte Barker is looking forward to making a big splash at the final with her model. Picture: Techniques

Archant

A Bromley hair salon has made it through to the highly acclaimed L'Oréal Colour Trophy 2019 Grand Final.

This means that they will now go head-to-head with 32 salon finalists from up and down the country to compete for the prestigious L'Oréal Colour Trophy at Battersea Evolution on June 3.

In the first round thousands of photographic images from across the country were judged by some of the most influential names in hairdressing, including British Hairdresser of the Year Sally Brooks.

Colourist Charlotte Barker fought off stiff competition to be chosen to go through to the Southern regional semi final.

Once there, the salon staff were put through their paces to create a truly inspirational, innovative and beautiful contemporary colour, complemented by a trend-driven cut and perfect styling, where the team of judges were looking for work that was exceptionally executed and technically precise.

With sheer determination, the team once again triumphed in creating one of the 32 looks that have been chosen to compete at the L'Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final for the chance to win some national media exposure, a European trip to shoot their winning look and an exclusive feature with a top consumer print or digital title.

At the Hayes Street salon, Charlotte said: "This has been my greatest achievement in my career so far, since becoming a colour specialist and being on the L'Oreal ID team I really enjoy refining creativity and pushing the boundaries with colour. With a lot of research I managed to create a unique concept, and developed it to create the final look on my model. Me and the Techniques team are so proud to have got this far and can't wait for the final."

