Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Taste of Bromley returns with more offers for fun and fine dining

PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 May 2019

Joe's Kitchen is taking part in Taste of Bromley along with many other restaurants. Picture: Mickey Lee

Joe's Kitchen is taking part in Taste of Bromley along with many other restaurants. Picture: Mickey Lee

All rights reserved

A celebration of local food and drink returns at the weekend.

The Taste of Bromley - nine foodie filled days of special offers - begins in the town centre on Saturday, May 25.

With deals to dine out on available in Bromley's restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars, it's an opportunity to revisit an old favourite or try a new delicious destination with friends, family or both.

Featuring all the foodie outlets Bromley has to offer and including cuisines from all over the world, the programme features everything from a directory of food businesses and a map, to offers, recipes and even a competition.

The event is organised by Your Bromley, a Business Improvement District for Bromley Town centre.

The special offers will include discounts of between 10 and 30per cent.

Other deals include a free bottle of Prosecco when you spend £60 at Don Luigi, buy one get one free at Boost Juice Bar, a free dessert or milkshake with a children's meal at Byron Burger or even a free drink or dessert with every pizza you purchase at Franco Manca.

A competition will offers the winner a £100 dining voucher to spend at the restaurant of their choice in Bromley town centre.

Frances Forest, BID manager, said: "We have worked hard to put the food and drink businesses of Bromley on the map over the past few years and this year's programme goes even further to showcase the huge choice of food and drink on offer in the town centre.

"We want to celebrate the delicious food and drink Bromley has to offer with something for everyone right here in the heart of the town."

Taste of Bromley has been running for three years and brings together everything from the quirky independents in Bromley North, fine dining in East Street, the cafes in Bromley South and the established nationals in The Glades.

Most Read

Is this school the funniest in Britain?

Could these hilarious youngsters turn out to be Britain's funniest? Picture: St Mark's School

Residents vote to knock down their homes

Pike Close as it is now. Picture: Google Maps

Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police

Farewell to woman who held her family together through pain and shame

SHOT: Brian Perry was killed walking into his minicab firm in Bermondsey.

Millionaire’s daughter Laura Johnson released from prison after London riot looting

Laura Johnson, 21, of Orpington, has been released from prison after being sentenced to two years in May last year.

Most Read

Is this school the funniest in Britain?

Could these hilarious youngsters turn out to be Britain's funniest? Picture: St Mark's School

Residents vote to knock down their homes

Pike Close as it is now. Picture: Google Maps

Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police

Farewell to woman who held her family together through pain and shame

SHOT: Brian Perry was killed walking into his minicab firm in Bermondsey.

Millionaire’s daughter Laura Johnson released from prison after London riot looting

Laura Johnson, 21, of Orpington, has been released from prison after being sentenced to two years in May last year.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Residents vote to knock down their homes

Pike Close as it is now. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Kent debutant Mulder makes mark

Kent's Wiaan Mulder during day one of the Specsavers Division One County Championship match at The County Ground, Beckenham.

Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police

Taste of Bromley returns with more offers for fun and fine dining

Joe's Kitchen is taking part in Taste of Bromley along with many other restaurants. Picture: Mickey Lee

EU elections: Who are the London candidates and how does the voting work?

Voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect the UK representatives in European Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists