Taste of Bromley returns with more offers for fun and fine dining

A celebration of local food and drink returns at the weekend.

The Taste of Bromley - nine foodie filled days of special offers - begins in the town centre on Saturday, May 25.

With deals to dine out on available in Bromley's restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars, it's an opportunity to revisit an old favourite or try a new delicious destination with friends, family or both.

Featuring all the foodie outlets Bromley has to offer and including cuisines from all over the world, the programme features everything from a directory of food businesses and a map, to offers, recipes and even a competition.

The event is organised by Your Bromley, a Business Improvement District for Bromley Town centre.

The special offers will include discounts of between 10 and 30per cent.

Other deals include a free bottle of Prosecco when you spend £60 at Don Luigi, buy one get one free at Boost Juice Bar, a free dessert or milkshake with a children's meal at Byron Burger or even a free drink or dessert with every pizza you purchase at Franco Manca.

A competition will offers the winner a £100 dining voucher to spend at the restaurant of their choice in Bromley town centre.

Frances Forest, BID manager, said: "We have worked hard to put the food and drink businesses of Bromley on the map over the past few years and this year's programme goes even further to showcase the huge choice of food and drink on offer in the town centre.

"We want to celebrate the delicious food and drink Bromley has to offer with something for everyone right here in the heart of the town."

Taste of Bromley has been running for three years and brings together everything from the quirky independents in Bromley North, fine dining in East Street, the cafes in Bromley South and the established nationals in The Glades.