West Wickham youngsters joined Children in Need Tapathon

These West Wickham Tapathon youngsters all tapped along with the rest of the country to help raise more cash for Children in Need Archant

One of the more unusual events during this year's Children in Need fundraising appeal was a national Tapathon, and children in Bromley took part in a bid to raise more money.

It was held on Sunday, November 17 and 24 tap dancers from Louise Benson School of Dance in West Wickham took part.

The Tapathon was a nationwide world record attempt of the largest tap dance in multiple venues, with proceeds raised for the BBC-run charity.

The Bromley tap dancers were aged between five and 16. School principal Louise Benson and dance teacher Rhiannon Parr also took part.

This is the second year the dance school has taken part; however this event has been running for 10 years with last year being the closest yet to breaking the record with 7,494 tappers nationwide - only falling short by 102 tappers.

The children of Louise Benson School of Dance had been rehearsing the routine since September and had great fun at this family-orientated afternoon. A bake sale was held after the dance event to raise extra money for Children in Need.

Tappers who took part are being counted and verified with an answer coming this weekend. Whatever the result great fun was had by all, funds were raised for charity and the school is already looking forward to taking part in 2020.

Louise said: "The children enjoyed taking part in this for the second time and find it is a great challenge to work towards and hope that they can break record this year. If not they will be back to participate in Tapathon 2020.

"It is a great celebration of tap dancing across the country bringing together all ages and abilities for a great cause. The school encourage their children to perform as much as they can and this event is one of many that they hold throughout the year, such as the West Wickham Festival on November 29 where our children will be singing. We would be grateful for people to come and support them."