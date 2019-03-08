Suspected serial burglar named by police in public appeal

The Met Police say they need to speak with this man about a series of burglaries in Orpington, Bromley and Beckenham

A man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries has been named by the Metropolitan Police and a public appeal made to find him.

The Met said they need information to help trace a man wanted for burglary.

They say Jessie Clark, 26, also known as Jessie Allan, from the Dartford area, is wanted in connection with three burglaries that took place between August 28 and September 12 in the Orpington, Bromley and Beckenham areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. It is believed he has a tattoo from his chest up to his Adam's apple.

He is known to frequent the Penge and Greenwich areas.

The police said he is the registered keeper of several vehicles, and anyone spotted these are also asked to call it in.

The vehicles are a black Symphony motorcycle - VRM LB15HSE, a blue Piaggio moped - VRM LF04KNW and a black Audi A3 - VRM PF07OTJ.

Detective Constable Ben Briselden, said: "We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Clark and these are ongoing. I would like to remind the public that harbouring a wanted offender is an offence.

"I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped. I would also encourage Clarke to hand himself in.

"He should not be approached by members of the public.

"If anyone has information on his movements or whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting CAD 4263/30SEP19."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC.