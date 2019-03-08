Summer jobs fair deemeed a success with over 120 visitors

The mayor opened the jobs fair. Picture: Bromley Council Archant

A jobs fair at Bromley Central Library was visited by more than 120 people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bromley's Youth Employment Scheme event was open to young people between the ages of 16 and 24 looking for work.

The morning drop-in session was opened by the Mayor of Bromley, Councillor Nicholas Bennett, with more than 30 local and national employer organisation representatives attending.

The employer organisations came from a range of work sectors and included Clarion Housing, Caremark (Bromley), Firmdale Hotels, Job Centre Plus Department for Work and Pensions, London Fire Brigade, Santander and Transport for London.

The representatives from these organisations provided live job opportunities to promote to the young people who took part.

The council's human resources and learning development teams were also present to promote apprenticeship opportunities within the authority.

The YES Jobs Fair was run by the Bromley Education Business Partnership.