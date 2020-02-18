Bexley and Bromley college students taking over top London hotel for real world training

Student Lois Buckland, with the director of human resources at the London Marriott County Hall, Alex Dimsdale.

Students are getting the chance to take over a London hotel.

They will move in to the London Marriott Hotel County Hall to test their new skills.

It is a huge challenge for the dozen students from London South East Colleges' campuses in Bromley and Bexley who will take part in the "takeover" project at the five-star establishment.

It runs for a week from March 9 for the students aged between 16 and 18.

They will be put their newly-learned skills to the test at the hotel next to Westminster Bridge.

The students are on a variety of courses, including business, travel and tourism, ESOL and hospitality.

They will take on roles like general manager, door, porter and concierge, housekeeping, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, events, engineering, culinary and food and beverage.

The work immersion project is designed to launch meaningful career opportunities in the hotel, events and tourism sectors.

Having been successful in becoming shadow general manager, travel and tourism level three student Lois Buckland took part in the interview process with Alex Dimsdale, multi property director of human resources at the London Marriott County Hall, to select other members of the team.

Lois said: "I'm simply buzzing over this project and I am in no doubt whatsoever of the huge opportunity this represents for us all.

"We will endeavour to prepare ourselves well and do everything we can to impress.

"For me it means shadowing the work of the hotel's general manager, helping to keep things in-check, going to meetings and taking part in strategic planning exercises. Yes, I'm going in at the deep end but I'm up for it - I love a challenge."

And Mr Dimsdale added: "I and all of the staff taking part in the takeover are very eager to make it the best experience we can. This enables us to open the doors of opportunity to the best candidates and expose them to the real-time inner workings of our five-star hotel business. We are looking for people with energy, positivity, honesty and a willingness to take on responsibility; we also want to see a burning desire to work in the industry."