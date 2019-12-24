Former Bromley student overcomes massive setbacks to land top job

Jimmy with his book. Picture: LSEC Archant

Jimmy Asuni knows he has beaten the odds after defying his cerebral palsy, coming to England from Nigeria alone as an 18-year-old, and now landing a top job.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And so he has just written a book about his experiences.

Jimmy, of Sydenham, thanks London South East Colleges for helping to make it possible.

He enrolled on a course at LSEC's Bromley campus, progressed to university and ultimately landed a job with Lloyds Banking Group.

Jimmy has just published his first book called Dare to Be Imperfect - Stop Doubting Yourself and Go after What You Want to inspire others to chase their dreams.

He calls it a guide for people who may be stuck in a rut and held back by their own limiting beliefs.

Jimmy admits his journey to success was fraught with setbacks.

The 38-year-old wanted to work in finance, so he enrolled at college determined to pursue his dream.

Now he is enjoying life as a successful business management consultant with Lloyds Banking Group and building himself a great reputation as an international motivational speaker, author and coach.

Jimmy said: "I knew it would be a long old slog. I was, and always have been, someone willing to put myself through all kinds of mental, physical and even spiritual challenges to hit my targets. Education is where it all starts - it puts you on track and equips you with knowledge - mostly that given to you by others who have your wellbeing and interests at heart.

"Born with cerebral palsy, I have always had to dig deep to find that extra strength within and I think it has only enabled me to do more.

"I've always believed that in every disability lies an ability - a strength that drives you further and encourages positive mental attitude.

"My tutors at college recognised this in me and encouraged me to learn as much as I could, giving me a great vision of all the great things that could lie ahead if I stuck to my goals."