Search

Advanced search

Former Bromley student overcomes massive setbacks to land top job

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 24 December 2019

Jimmy with his book. Picture: LSEC

Jimmy with his book. Picture: LSEC

Archant

Jimmy Asuni knows he has beaten the odds after defying his cerebral palsy, coming to England from Nigeria alone as an 18-year-old, and now landing a top job.

And so he has just written a book about his experiences.

Jimmy, of Sydenham, thanks London South East Colleges for helping to make it possible.

He enrolled on a course at LSEC's Bromley campus, progressed to university and ultimately landed a job with Lloyds Banking Group.

Jimmy has just published his first book called Dare to Be Imperfect - Stop Doubting Yourself and Go after What You Want to inspire others to chase their dreams.

He calls it a guide for people who may be stuck in a rut and held back by their own limiting beliefs.

Jimmy admits his journey to success was fraught with setbacks.

The 38-year-old wanted to work in finance, so he enrolled at college determined to pursue his dream.

Now he is enjoying life as a successful business management consultant with Lloyds Banking Group and building himself a great reputation as an international motivational speaker, author and coach.

Jimmy said: "I knew it would be a long old slog. I was, and always have been, someone willing to put myself through all kinds of mental, physical and even spiritual challenges to hit my targets. Education is where it all starts - it puts you on track and equips you with knowledge - mostly that given to you by others who have your wellbeing and interests at heart.

"Born with cerebral palsy, I have always had to dig deep to find that extra strength within and I think it has only enabled me to do more.

"I've always believed that in every disability lies an ability - a strength that drives you further and encourages positive mental attitude.

"My tutors at college recognised this in me and encouraged me to learn as much as I could, giving me a great vision of all the great things that could lie ahead if I stuck to my goals."

Most Read

Man who murdered girlfriend in frenzied attack in Beckenham is jailed for life

David McCorkell admitted murdering Diane Dyer. Picture: Met Police

Bromley urged to give care leavers a fairer start

CEO of the charity Children's Society Mark Russell. Picture: Children's Society

Christopher Biggins and cast gather to launch Bromley’s Aladdin panto

Max Fulham, Christopher Biggins, Rikki Jay and Yazdan Qafouri get together to cut the launch cake. Picture: Kate Darkins

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!. Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

Princess Royal University Hospital nurse gets Orpington home transformed by BBC show DIY SOS

Effie and husband Jason with presenter Nick Knowles in Orpington.

Most Read

Man who murdered girlfriend in frenzied attack in Beckenham is jailed for life

David McCorkell admitted murdering Diane Dyer. Picture: Met Police

Bromley urged to give care leavers a fairer start

CEO of the charity Children's Society Mark Russell. Picture: Children's Society

Christopher Biggins and cast gather to launch Bromley’s Aladdin panto

Max Fulham, Christopher Biggins, Rikki Jay and Yazdan Qafouri get together to cut the launch cake. Picture: Kate Darkins

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!. Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

Princess Royal University Hospital nurse gets Orpington home transformed by BBC show DIY SOS

Effie and husband Jason with presenter Nick Knowles in Orpington.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Countryside group celebrates 30 years of improving Bromley’s natural environment and appeals for new members

Maintaining footpaths is vital work and can really open nature up to the rest of the population. Picture: Bromley Countryside Volunteers

Former Bromley student overcomes massive setbacks to land top job

Jimmy with his book. Picture: LSEC

Bromley urged to give care leavers a fairer start

CEO of the charity Children's Society Mark Russell. Picture: Children's Society

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!. Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

Make time to talk about your organ donation decision this Christmas

Make time to talk about your organ donation decision this Christmas. Picture: PA Images/Clive Gee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists