Bromley binmen are getting plenty of smiles

One Bromley image of thanks and gratitude left out for Bromley binmen. Picture: Veolia Archant

The people of Bromley have been showing their appreciation for their binmen by leaving notes and pictures out for them.

It is part of a new initiative from waste management company Veolia, which has the bins contract in the borough.

To recognise its workers’ outstanding contribution in carrying out essential services Veolia launched the #StreetSmiles campaign.

A spokesman said people all over Bromley are putting out thank you notes or displaying smiling suns in their windows as signs of thanks and support.

This is really helping to boost morale for workers on the frontline.

Waste and recycling services, from collections to sorting, reprocessing and disposal are vital to help protect the health of the nation.

Along with other keyworkers, waste teams are pulling together to keep everything moving.

Albert Budgen, a Veolia waste collector in Bromley, said: “When I started to see the smiling suns coming through for us it made my day.

“I’m proud to be doing what I do and keeping communities going, but it can be hard.

“Seeing the public support out there makes a huge difference for us.”

Company vice president Gavin Graveson added: “This allows residents to say ‘thanks’ safely, and spreads sunshine to key workers as they carry out essential tasks.

“We hope that residents can continue to support us by following the government’s advice closely, and brightening up the days of our hard working staff by displaying a smiling sun in their windows.”

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services, said: “So often their work is overlooked and it is only in times like now that we realise how much they matter and we need to say thank you.

“We are looking at ways to re-introduce all our recycling services and I am pleased that we have been able to re-introduce the green box recycling collections albeit on a limited capacity and this will improve over time.

“I would like to thank residents for their patience with all of this though and encourage them to show their support and appreciation for the Veolia team too.”