Cash windfall means better disabled access at two Bromley stations

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 April 2019

Jo Johnson at Petts Wood which is going step-free. Picture: Jo Johnson

Archant

Disabled access to the rail stations at Petts Wood and St Mary Cray is being improved as they take a share in a £300m finance boost.

Jo Johnson MP with minister Nusrat Ghani. Picture: Jo JohnsonJo Johnson MP with minister Nusrat Ghani. Picture: Jo Johnson

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has welcomed extra funding which will be used to ensure disabled passengers have a better experience as both stations go step-free.

It will assist thousands of people across the constituency who use trains to get to work, to access vital services, to travel across the country, and to visit friends and family, said the MP.

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani added: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Petts Wood and St Mary Cray stations will now become fully accessible in the next stage of the programme.

“So far, we have delivered step-free access at over 200 stations through our Access for All programme and are committed to a further £300m of accessibility investment.

“These measures will make Petts Wood and St Mary Cray stations safer for all passengers, especially those with restricted mobility or parents with pushchairs.”

At this stage, some three quarters of all rail journeys across the UK are now step-free, and that work to improve access will continue over the next five years.

Those who travel with children, heavy luggage and even shopping should also see improvements to their journey.

Mr Johnson said: “This additional funding will make a huge difference to people’s lives in St Mary Cray and Petts Wood.

“Since coming to power, the government has embarked on an unprecedented investment programme to upgrade our transport network, ensuring it is both fit for the future and accessible for everyone.

“This funding does just that. We are committed to providing disabled people with the same access to travel as everyone else and delivering step-free access at Petts Wood and St Mary Cray will help thousands more people travel easily and without additional cost, time or stress.”

In all, 73 UK stations will get a slice of the £300m Access for All funding to ensure journeys are as easy and seamless as possible.

