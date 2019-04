Stabbing in Bromley

Police were called to West Street, Bromley at 9.25pm on Friday, April 19. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man was stabbed in Bromley last night.

Police were called to West Street on Friday, April 19 at around 9.25pm.

The emergency services attended and a man was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a south London hospital. His condition is described as non-life threatening.

No one has been arrests and officers from South North Command Unit are investigating.