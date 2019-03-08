Free St Patrick’s Day food at Coach and Horses, Beckenham

Anne Louise Inman is the new manager of the Coach and Horses. Photo: Anne Louise Inman Archant

The new landlady at the Coach and Horses in Beckenham is Irish, so St Patrick’s Day is bound to be a big item on her calendar.

The pub is holding a special event on St patrick's Day, March 17. Photo: Big Brand Ideas The pub is holding a special event on St patrick's Day, March 17. Photo: Big Brand Ideas

She has already overseen some dramatic refurbishment work, and is now looking forward to making the popular celebration day one to remember.

And what better way to do that than with free food.

Anne Louise Inman comes from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland and took over the running of the pub in January.

After ensuring an £8,000 revamp of the premises, which included the installation of a new kitchen, went to plan she launched its first food menu on March 1.

With a large Irish and rugby-loving community, the pub has chosen the Six Nations and St Patrick’s Day weekend to launch its first event under the new management.

And so on Sunday, March 17, the pub will be home to a St Patrick’s Day party, including Irish music and free Irish stew.

Anne Louise said: “St Patrick’s is the perfect day for us to open our doors and welcome those who may not have had chance to come and meet us yet. We instantly fell in love with the Coach and Horses. We’re settling well in Beckenham and are really keen to meet more friendly faces from the local community.

“With my Irish heritage and 20 years’ pub management experience, I’m confident we’re in good shape to put on a fantastic St Patrick’s Day party that everyone can enjoy.”

As well as merchandise giveaways, a £100 drinks voucher is up for grabs on the night of March 16 after the Wales and Ireland Six Nations Rugby match.

Raffle tickets for the prize draw are being given out with drink purchases at pub during the remaining Six Nations games this month.

Following significant investment, the pub in Burnhill Road – owned by Ei Publican Partnerships – has launched its first food menu which includes breakfast dishes, light bites, traditional main dishes, burgers, sandwiches and salads.