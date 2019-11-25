St Olave's, Orpington, sixth best secondary school in country

An Orpington school has been listed as the sixth best state secondary nationally in the new annual Sunday Times Schools Guide.

The report revealed St Olave's Grammar School has slipped one place, down from fifth the year before.

The Parent Power listing says 93 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades in A-levels, and 89.4pc gained A* to 7 grades.

St Olave's is also the fifth best school in Greater London.

In July last year, St Olave was criticised in a Bromley Council report for removing some students from the school, which some parents claimed was to avoid an exam rankings fall.

At the time, the school said it had "taken a number of proactive steps to address many of the issues raised, particularly around governance and student welfare", and added: "This has undoubtedly been a difficult and challenging time for everyone".

Headteacher Andrew Rees said of the new survey: "This position in the Sunday Times Parent Power guide is great testament to the talented students, devoted staff and supportive parents.

"League tables and exam results only measure a small part of what makes an outstanding education, and these results have been achieved by students who have not only been focusing on their academic studies, but who have also been active on the sports field, performing in musical concerts and drama productions, mentoring younger students, leading clubs and societies and engaging in Duke of Edinburgh [award scheme]."

