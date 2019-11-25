Search

Advanced search

St Olave's, Orpington, sixth best secondary school in country

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 November 2019

St Olave celebrating outstanding success in Sunday Times league tables, once again

St Olave celebrating outstanding success in Sunday Times league tables, once again

Archant

An Orpington school has been listed as the sixth best state secondary nationally in the new annual Sunday Times Schools Guide.

The head of St Olave's is pleased with the progress the students are makingThe head of St Olave's is pleased with the progress the students are making

The report revealed St Olave's Grammar School has slipped one place, down from fifth the year before.

The Parent Power listing says 93 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades in A-levels, and 89.4pc gained A* to 7 grades.

This is the 27th edition of Parent Power and identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

St Olave's is also the fifth best school in Greater London.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The survey also includes schools' most recent inspection reports and is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country's best schools.

In July last year, St Olave was criticised in a Bromley Council report for removing some students from the school, which some parents claimed was to avoid an exam rankings fall.

At the time, the school said it had "taken a number of proactive steps to address many of the issues raised, particularly around governance and student welfare", and added: "This has undoubtedly been a difficult and challenging time for everyone".

Headteacher Andrew Rees said of the new survey: "This position in the Sunday Times Parent Power guide is great testament to the talented students, devoted staff and supportive parents.

"League tables and exam results only measure a small part of what makes an outstanding education, and these results have been achieved by students who have not only been focusing on their academic studies, but who have also been active on the sports field, performing in musical concerts and drama productions, mentoring younger students, leading clubs and societies and engaging in Duke of Edinburgh [award scheme]."

The Sunday Times Schools Guide, Parent Power, was first published in 1993. The guide to the top 2,000 schools in Britain is published over two weekends: primary and prep schools on November 17, followed by state and independent secondary schools on November 24.

Most Read

Beckenham’s Eden Park School finally finished as students move in

The finished item is a state of the art education facility at Eden Park

St Olave’s, Orpington, sixth best secondary school in country

St Olave celebrating outstanding success in Sunday Times league tables, once again

Bromley residents urged: Get your flu jab and it could save lives

Debbie Hutchinson, director of nursing at the Princess Royal University Hospital gets her jab to protect herself and patients. Picture: Princess Royal Hospital

West Wickham youngsters joined Children in Need Tapathon

These West Wickham Tapathon youngsters all tapped along with the rest of the country to help raise more cash for Children in Need

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Beckenham’s Eden Park School finally finished as students move in

The finished item is a state of the art education facility at Eden Park

St Olave’s, Orpington, sixth best secondary school in country

St Olave celebrating outstanding success in Sunday Times league tables, once again

Bromley residents urged: Get your flu jab and it could save lives

Debbie Hutchinson, director of nursing at the Princess Royal University Hospital gets her jab to protect herself and patients. Picture: Princess Royal Hospital

West Wickham youngsters joined Children in Need Tapathon

These West Wickham Tapathon youngsters all tapped along with the rest of the country to help raise more cash for Children in Need

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Police raid addresses in Dartford, Beckenham and Bexley

Among the items seized was this suspected cannabis. Picture: Met Police

St Olave’s, Orpington, sixth best secondary school in country

St Olave celebrating outstanding success in Sunday Times league tables, once again

West Wickham youngsters joined Children in Need Tapathon

These West Wickham Tapathon youngsters all tapped along with the rest of the country to help raise more cash for Children in Need

Beckenham’s Eden Park School finally finished as students move in

The finished item is a state of the art education facility at Eden Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists