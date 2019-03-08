Penge school's 10-year Ofsted misery finally ends with Good rating

A primary school is celebrating as a major transformation starts to pay off after a 10-year streak of poor Ofsted reports.

While more work is needed, the staff, parents and pupils at St John's Primary School in Maple Road, Penge ended their academic year with some great news - an Ofsted report rating them 'Good'.

A school spokesman said: "For the first time in approximately 10 years newly appointed executive headteacher, Lynda Doel, has finally obtained a Good Ofsted rating.

"The school has struggled to keep attainment and progress levels up in recent years.

Parents took their children out of the school as various academies and heads of school were unable to make the final leap into a good Ofsted.

"Children were given little opportunity to progress and expectations were low.

"In September 2018 Lynda Doel was appointed by the Aquinas Academy as the school's own executive headteacher and made several quick changes.

"Her determination to put the needs of the children at the forefront of all changes has been apparent.

"The school has not only had much needed physical transformations but also new curriculums, staff structure and policies."

In the latest Ofsted reports, the school obtained a Good rating in effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, outcomes for pupils, early years provision and in overall effectiveness.

The school does need to improve the impact of middle leaders and quality of teaching, said the findings.

The school spokesman added: "In just under one year the new Ofsted report gives a glowing report in all areas.

"Year 6 end of term data is at an all-time high and parents are happy with the school and the long awaited changes.

"This is not just good news for the children at the school who deserve the best but also great for the community where local residents can now be proud of the school that their children attend and look forward to its ever increasing success."

The school inspection took place on July 3 and 4.