Husband's Diamond Ball raises £17,000 for hospice that cared for his wife

The St Christopher's staff on hand to remmber Linda Diamond Archant

A dedicated Bromley husband who lost his wife to illness threw a birthday ball in her honour and helped raise a small fortune for the hospice that care for her.

And the team of staff from St Christopher's were there to share in the moment.

To commemorate the life of his late wife Linda, Nick Diamond, from Bickley, organised what he called a Diamond Ball and raised £17,000 for the hospice from selling tickets, raffle tickets and an auction with a star prize of a week's stay on a private Caribbean island.

Linda, 57, was closely cared for by St Christopher's until her death in February last year.

To show his enormous gratitude, Nick had invited eight hospice staff to sit at a VIP table at the Diamond Ball.

A grateful Nick said: "The entire St Christopher's team were there for us at every stage; from helping us to navigate the complex care system and ensuring the right medical support, to counselling all the family through such a difficult time.

"The entire experience was so much more bearable thanks to St Christopher's - the staff are truly angels.

"Along with raising some money, I wanted to take the opportunity to recognise their hard work and show how appreciated it is, as well as letting them have some richly deserved fun, which they certainly did - they were the last group to leave!"

And Fiona Heath, community fundraiser at St Christopher's and VIP guest added: "We were so flattered that Nick invited us along to celebrate Linda's life and to give us a VIP table - we don't do what we do for any personal reward, but it is so wonderful that Nick chose to thank us in this way.

"The £17,000 is a huge amount of money to raise and will help us to keep supporting other people like Linda through our skilled nurses, fantastic rehabilitation team and amazing complementary therapists. The majority of our funding comes from generous donors and hardworking fundraisers in our local community."