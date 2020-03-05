Search

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery after Orpington puppy found

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 05 March 2020

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was allegedly stolen have arrested a man.

The investigation was launched on Tuesday, March 3 after a man reported that his puppy, called Spot, had been stolen in Lullington Crescent.

An appeal was launched by the Met police requesting the public's assistance.

As a result of inquiries by detectives from the South Command Unit, on Thursday, March 5, officers from Central East Command and the TSG, executed a warrant in Newham.

A 33-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is now in custody at a north London police station.

Spot was found wandering in the street. He has now been returned to his owners.

The Met police said they want to thank the public and media for their support.

Enquires are continuing.

