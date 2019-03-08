Soultown Festival 2019: Jocelyn Brown and Evelyn Champagne King to perform

Alexander O'Neal wows the Soultown crowd last year. Picture: Soultown Archant

This year's Soultown Festival is promising to be even better than last year - when thousands attended from all over the UK and beyond.

That was a miserable Saturday with poor weather, but there were plenty who wanted to experience the entertainment never seen before in Beckenham.

The organisers say that despite the weather last year, they have been inundated with enquiries from festival goers about this year's event and have had to increase capacity due to the high demand for tickets.

They say Soultown Festival has put Beckenham back on the map and created a huge footfall for the area, benefiting the local businesses.

This year's line-up includes soul and Motown artists such as Jocelyn Brown, Evelyn Champagne King and others from the US and UK.

Rekorerlig Cider, Gordons Gin, Pure Vodka, Drink Nice and more join headline sponsors Magic FM radio in supporting the event.

The festival also supports the Sunflower Lanyard scheme.

This already operates in UK airports, creating awareness of hidden disabilities.

Festival goers with complex needs will have access to a robust inclusion package including Mobiloo; a toilet with a hoist, shower, adult changing table and helpers for those who are unable to use a standard accessible toilet.

The Soultown Festival was launched in 2018 by a collaboration of two local event organisers, Joe Courtney and Lucy Bateman, both of whom are particularly passionate about Motown and soul music.

Lucy Bateman, Soultown Festival director and event organiser, said: "It is fantastic to bring worldwide artists to Beckenham and see people who love music as much as I do enjoy watching these music legends live on stage.

"We have big dreams for our business and hope to one day bring artists such as Stevie Wonder to the Soultown stage.

"This year we want the festival to be inclusive for everyone hence our support for the Sunflower Lanyard scheme and Mobiloo."

Soultown is on Saturday, September 7 between noon and 10pm at Croydon Road Recreation Ground, Croydon Road.

For more information and tickets, visit soultownfestival.com