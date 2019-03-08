Sooty brings his magic show to Bromley and Dartford

Sooty, Soo and Sweep with Richard Cadell. Photo: Steve Ullathorne Archant

Following a very exciting 2018 in which the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, he’ll be launching into 2019, joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell, with a new theatre tour.

Sooty and Sweep meet Prince Charles, who also celebrated his 70th birthday last year. Photo: Courtesy of ITV Sooty and Sweep meet Prince Charles, who also celebrated his 70th birthday last year. Photo: Courtesy of ITV

Sooty’s Magic Show will be stopping off at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford and the Churchill Theatre, Bromley and so we chat with Richard to see why it is set to be an unmissable treat for the whole family…

What an amazing and busy year you had in 2018 with Sooty celebrating his 70th birthday, and there’s no sign of slowing down now! What kind of mischief can audiences expect from Sooty, Sweep and Soo in Sooty’s Magic Show?

This is Sooty doing what he does best – magic. So the audience can expect to be saying “Izzy whizzy let’s get busy” a great deal! Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience and making it snow! Sweep will be getting in the way with his own disastrous magic tricks most of which revolve around sausages.

Are live theatre performances what you and Sooty enjoy doing the most?

Of course, making the television show is a lot of fun but Sooty has always been at his best in front of a live audience where he can make not only the children laugh, but all the adults too.

Plus after each performance there is a chance for everybody to meet Sooty and it’s always such a pleasure to meet fans old and new!

September 2018 saw a new series of The Sooty Show on ITVBe. Which celebrities did you have involved in this series and do you have a favourite celebrity moment from the new series?

We had Faye Tozer from Steps (who did so well on Strictly Come Dancing recently), John Challis – better known as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, Peter Andre and Lisa Riley.

They were all amazing, but I have to say Lisa Riley put up with so much on the day of her shoot. We literally submerged her in foam and she was a real trooper. I’d go as far as to say I think she got the worst pasting Sooty has ever given anyone!

It was a real laugh and resulted in one of my favourite episodes of all time.

Did Sooty and the gang get up to any backstage mischief whilst filming?

Ha ha! Of course they did! Particularly in the ice cream episode where we had to navigate a real live cow in the studio!

We also did an episode where we went back in time and Sweep met his ancestors - all 16 of them! You can imagine the noise with all that squeaking - that was quite a day.

You’ve now been Sooty’s TV presenter for 20 years – how has the journey been for you and do you have a personal highlight of the 2018 70th birthday year?

The last 20 years have flown by - I’ve just had a ball. It really was a life-changer for me and I have loved every second of it.

I feel honoured and privileged to be trusted with such an iconic and well-loved character.

There have been so many highlights, but I think the most humbling thing is to see the power that Sooty has to bring hope and happiness to those less privileged than ourselves.

We have raised significant funds for charities and we have made a real difference to certain people’s lives.

That is one element that I never expected, and it has been wonderful to see Sooty make a difference.

Sooty’s Magic Show will come to the Churchill, Bromley on April 22 and the Orchard Theatre. Dartford on May 22. There will be two performances each day - 11am and 2.30pm.