Bromley chase success next season

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The dust has barely settled on Bromley’s most recent Vanarama National League campaign, but Neil Smith already has his sights set on next term.

The Ravens rounded out the current season with an emphatic 5-1 victory at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

That was enough to see the Westminster Waste Stadium outfit end the term 12th in the table, a slight drop from ninth-place in the previous campaign.

Bromley will be aiming to improve next term and in an end-of-season speech delivered after the win over the Fleet, boss Smith revealed his hopes to deliver a memorable campaign.

“Everybody that works at this club, they are all after one goal and you can see with the new stand that we're building that we want to achieve it,” said Smith.

“We want to get to the promised land of the Football League and it has been a tough season, but we've learned about ourselves as players and staff.

“The support for the club is immense and I really want to go for it next season.”

As for the campaign just gone, Smith admits he was pleased to end with a smile after enduring some tough spells over the past few months.

“There were times when we were in the lower end of the division and people were getting concerned and worried,” he added.

“With the backing from my directors, we brought in a couple of players who changed the course of our season.”

The win over Ebbsfleet was a superb way for Bromley to end the term as they ran riot in front of their own fans.

Despite the final score, the Ravens only managed one goal in the first half with George Porter netting in the 21st minute.

Frankie Sutherland then netted a penalty in the 51st minute for Smith's men, before Richard Brindley scored the hosts' third of the match five minutes later.

Though Andy Drury pulled one back for Fleet in the 62nd minute, JJ Hooper restored Bromley's three-goal lead two minutes later and Luke Coulson rounded out the scoring in stoppage time.

Smith followed that success for the Ravens up by completing the London marathon on Sunday, with Bromley's safety officer David Cooke, barmaid Sophie Askins and supporter Dawn Bennett also taking part.

The Bromley boss is sure to be looking forward to a well-earned rest this weekend!