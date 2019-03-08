Bromley want to end by sinking Fleet

Bromley celebrate Jordan Higgs' goal at Barnet (pic: Len Kerswill/PA) Archant

Ravens drew 1-1 at Barnet on Monday after losing 2-0 at home to Solihull Moors on Friday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bromley will look to sign off from the Vanarama National League for the season on a high when they welcome Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

The Ravens are gearing up for their final game of the term this weekend against a Fleet side who are set to finish just outside of the play-off places.

The Westminster Waste Stadium outfit face Ebbsfleet after an Easter weekend saw them draw 1-1 at Barnet on Monday after losing 2-0 at home to Solihull Moors on Friday.

Bromley will now look to finish on a winning note and boss Neil Smith feels that having few injury worries ahead of the Ebbsfleet game can help his side achieve that.

He told the club website: “We're hoping to have a full-fit squad available for the game.

“The boys have had a couple of days off in the week ahead of the game because they put a hell of a shift in on Monday.

“We're hoping to have everyone fit for our last game and it's a game we want to win at home.

“The supporters were amazing on Monday and we know the commitment they make to come and see us, and they saw boys that want to give them something back.”

As for that draw at Barnet, Jordan Higgs had out Bromley ahead in the first half, before the Ravens were pegged back.

Smith added: “Some of these games can be classes as non-entity games, games that don't really matter, but you saw a Bromley team that did make it matter on Monday.

“When we scored the goal early in the second half, I thought we'd kick on from there, but we let a scruffy goal in.

“We should have wrapped it up and George Porter did everything right with his chance, but it hit the post and ran across the line.

“Hoops had a chance right at the death, the kind of which he's been putting away all season.

“We were disappointed to only draw because we deserved the win.”

On Friday, goals in either half saw Bromley lose out to promotion hopefuls Solihull at home.

The Ravens will hope to rectify that this weekend when they take on a Fleet side who will also be keen to end a rollercoaster term on a high.

And with bragging rights at stake, it looks like this match will be far from a dead rubber at the Westminster Waste Stadium.

Bromley won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September and will want to do the double over the Fleet