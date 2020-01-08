Beckenham and Bromley Slimming World consultants meet comic Alan Carr

Consultants Tracey Widnell, Dawn Stephenson, Lauren Hawkins, Marie Dye and Avril Stellyes meet Alan Carr. Picture: Slimming World Archant

It was a special treat when a team of Slimming World consultants had the chance to meet up with the Chatty Man himself, Alan Carr.

The squad from Beckenham and Bromley area celebrated their groups' successes by meeting the TV chat show host.

Alan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chairwoman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Beckenham and Bromley, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Consultant Tracey Widnell said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for them.

She said: "The members at our groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

"For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

"Watching people grow in confidence each week, taking on things that they didn't think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

"I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do."

Alan said: "I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their Slimming World family meant to them."