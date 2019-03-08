Simon Gross stars in a zany new TV chat show - on a bus

Francine Lewis and Simon Gross launch their new TV show on September 13. Picture: Cele Bri Tea Archant

TV personality Simon Gross has come up with a bizarre new chat show that is filmed on a London bus with him as a co-host.

It will be screened on the London Live television channel and launches on Friday, September 13.

The show, which promises to be particularly zany, is called Celeb Bri Tea on the Bus, and is literally that - celebrities being interviewed on a bus while having tea and cakes.

Simon, from Beckenham, promises each week will feature chats with a well-known household name.

Other segments turn the bus into a mobile talent show as Simon checks out members of the public with off-the-wall skills or talents in Star of the Week.

Plus there's Get It Off Your Chest, which is a chance for the great British public to have their say about who is wearing what, who shouldn't be wearing what, plus general showbiz gossip.

Guests confirmed so far are Bobby Davro, EastEnders bad boy John Altman aka Nick Cotton, Queen of the Jungle and E4 Celebs Go Dating's Lady Colin Campbell plus this year's Love Island's Marvin Brooks.

The show will be hosted by Britain's Got Talent performer Francine Lewis and Big Brother's Mr Showbiz Simon.

Simon told us: "I came from old school showbiz as my first job was as a redcoat for Butlins Grand Hotel Scarborough, the days when Butlins had hotels.

"Because of that, I wanted to create a brand new entertainment show by bringing back some of the old traditions of the classic TV shows with a bit of TFI Friday Chris Evans thrown in too. These are all shows I grew up with, indeed a lot of us did. I approached my showbiz mate Francine Lewis and we came up with this."

A spokesman for the show said: "Expect lots of laughs, afternoon tea and gossip as Simon and Francine pootle around London town on a purpose-built afternoon tea bus as they interview their celebrity pals on the move.

"It will be a mixture of Big Breakfast meets My Kind Of People."