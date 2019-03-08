Christ the King students from Sidcup help notch up 4,000 hours of community help

Christ the King students, including those from Sidup, helping out. Picture: Christ the King School Archant

Students from a Sidcup school have given up 4,000 hours of their own time to take part in a whole raft of community projects.

Students helped out at a variety of community initiatives. Picture: Christ the King School Students helped out at a variety of community initiatives. Picture: Christ the King School

Youngsters from the Christ the King campus in Chislehurst Road joined pupils from the school's two other sites in supporting their local communities.

They all gave the hours as part of an Acts of Charity day.

Some of the activities included helping to feed the homeless at Brixton soup kitchen, taking part in the Pay it Forward initiative, and helping to support the homeless at Second Shot Coffee in Bethnal Green.

They also provided assistance at food banks in Greenwich, Eltham and Lewisham and visited a care home in Deptford.

Students also worked in The Charity Shop in Sidcup which raises funds for the Canterbury Oast Trust, supporting people with learning disabilities in education and work.

Although the initiative is called Acts of Charity, it is not only about charity work.

Christ the King students also get involved in community work. They have taken part in litter collections in local parks, worked in care homes and primary schools and got involved in recruiting new shops to join Lewisham's water bottle refilling scheme, which allows people to refill plastic water bottles on their premises to reduce plastic waste.

Co-Collegiate principal Rob McAuliffe said: "At Christ the King we aim for all of our students to develop into young people that will go on to make a positive contribution to society, and the charity and community work is an important part of this.

"Helping the local community helps our students to make a positive contribution to the area they live and study in."

The school said those students whot take part in community initiatives find it really rewarding, as well as helping to build confidence, team work, and leadership skills, which they will use to help them as they progress to university or employment.