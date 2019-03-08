Bromley jazz singer Shane bring his big band home

Bromley's Shane and his blend of jazz, swing and big band has been thrilling audiences from here to New York. Picture: Shane Hampsheir Archant

Jazz singer Shane Hampsheir is bringing his one man show to Bromley having done all his training in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shane will be performing a Big Band Show at The Churchill Theatre next month.

He has already seen some chart success during the past 10 years with a number one hit on the iTunes Jazz Chart, a top four album on the iTunes Jazz Album Chart and a number of appearances on top 10 compilation albums including Home released by Universal Music.

He can also be heard on many film tracks and regularly records for television.

Having grown up in New Ash Green, Shane attended Meopham Secondary School before turning professional at the age of 16 and training at Reynolds Performing Arts Academy in Bexley.

He has also been an active member of the local Bromley amateur dramatics scene, having performed with both the West Wickham Operatic Society and the Bromley Players when he was younger.

In the 15 years since he first started pursuing a professional performing career, Shane has established himself as one of the country's favourite big band and swing singers.

He is a regular headliner at top London venues such as Ronnie Scott's, The Hippodrome and The Savoy.

Shane can also be found performing on some of the world's largest cruise ships and has been doing so since 2017.

Now he and his big band are hoping for some success at the Churchill for his distinct flavour of jazz music.

He said: "I'm looking forward to bringing my big band show to Bromley this August as this gives me a chance to bring some of the best West End musicians together and to put on a huge, personalised show in a theatre that I've wanted to perform in since I saw a pantomime there as a small kid.

"I've been lucky enough to sing at the Churchill Theatre before in other people's shows and concerts but this will be the first time that it's my own show and I can't wait."

Shane will perform some of his favourite big band standards, alongside latter day Michael Buble covers, Sam Smith, Tony Bennett and some of his original material as played on BBC Radio 2.

He recently relocated to New York City after securing representation and hopes to take the city by storm with his playful charm and his reinvention of popular classics.

His music will be very recognisable to anyone who loved the sound of the Rat Pack from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Dean Martin.

There were other influences too like Bobby Darin, Andy Williams and even Robbie Williams.

He is often seen performing in prestigious jazz and cabaret clubs in and around London's thriving West End with his swing band and with the likes of the Syd Lawrence Orchestra with his own 17-piece band.

Shane said: "I had vocal lessons locally with Bromley singer/teacher, and now TV personality, Georg Tormann, who has been consistently shown on BBC's All Together Now as one of the 100 judges.

"Georg taught me for many years whilst performing as the arts college in Bexley and has now gone on to produce many shows in the local area.

"Both of us share a love for this genre of music and I regarded it as a huge compliment when Georg asked me to start performing with him.

"Since then, I have gone on to perform regularly at some great clubs, and now even getting to spread my wings and produce my own show in New York City with my swing band."

Shane Hampsheir will be at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on Sunday August 18 starting at 7.30pm. Tickets from the box office on 020 3285 6000, or email tickets@churchilltheatre.co.uk.