Bromley Scouts raise food bank cash by staying silent

The 22nd Bromley Cubs and Beavers raised more than £600 to buy food for the Bromley Borough Foodbank. Photo: Brenda Petts Archant

A group of scouts held a sponsored silence to raise cash for a food bank.

The Beavers and Cub Scouts from the 22nd Bromley took part in the event in order to help raise funds to buy food needed for the Bromley Borough Foodbank.

The bank is run by the Trussell Trust, and during the presentation the children learned about how the trust was started.

There was always an option for them to go out and simply buy food for the excellent cause, but they wanted to work for it as well.

The Cubs and Beavers elected to complete a sponsored silence. The Beavers’ aim was to keep silent for 20 minutes and the Cubs for 30 minutes.

At the end of it, they managed to raise an impressive £644.

One of them, Kian, said: “From the presentation we learned about the amazing work the food bank does and they have helped hundreds of thousands people who can’t afford food.”

And 22nd Bromley Beaver and Cub Scout leader Brenda Petts added: “The Scouts learned about the work of the food bank and immediately wanted to support its work through their efforts.

“I then contacted Bromley Foodbank to find out what essential items were required.”

Not only did the Cubs and Beavers earn their community impact activity badge but by helping people in the community their efforts also went towards the Cubs’ Our World and the Beavers’ My World Challenge Awards.

Bromley Borough Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to it in crisis.

The bank opened in 2010, and last year gave 4,272 three-day emergency food supplies to people and families in crisis.

The trust said it runs a network of more than 1,200 food bank centres, something like two thirds of the UK total.

A spokesman said: “We support people who have been referred in crisis by organisations like advice agencies, GPs, social services and schools, as well as support to help people resolve the crises they face.”