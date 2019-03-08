Bromley target big victory at Salford

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Neil Smith believes there is good competition for places in his Bromley squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Salford City in the Vanarama National League.

The Ravens make the long trip to the North West this weekend looking to claim all three points against an Ammies side who have one of the division’s biggest budgets.

Following a 4-2 success away to Braintree Town last Saturday, the Westminster Waste Stadium club will head north full of confidence.

And with players set to return from injury this weekend, Smith feels he has some nice selection dilemmas ahead of Saturday’s game.

He told the club website: “It’s nice to go to Salford now with a win under our belts having not won in the league for a little while.

“Players are coming back from injury, so I should have a full squad to choose from for the game.

“It’s going to be competitive to get in the side and hopefully the players can then stay in there.”

As for that win over Braintree, goals from George Porter, Luke Coulson, Frankie Raymond and JJ Hooper saw Bromley end a run of four games without a win.

Porter put the Ravens ahead in the 16th minute and from then on, they never looked back.

Smith expressed delight with what he saw from his players last weekend and will surely hope for more of the same at Salford on Saturday.

“The boys showed intent right from the first minute and the goal early on put us on the front foot,” he added.

“It’s a satisfying win and the boys thoroughly deserved it. Luke took his goal brilliantly and Frankie Raymond was outstanding.

“Reeco showed glimpses of what he can do and George never stopped running after getting his goal early on.

“The front four were outstanding, as were the two in midfield behind them.

“We were good value for money in the first half and probably should have had another goal.

“Coming out after half-time, you need to keep it going and not get sloppy.

“When they got their first goal, there was a little spell where there was a little bit of panic, but we recomposed ourselves and saw the game out.”

The previous meeting between Bromley and Salford ended in a 2-0 defeat for Smith’s men in September.

The Ravens will be looking to avenge that loss this Saturday as they bid to string together a good run of results before the end of the campaign.