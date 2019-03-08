Search

Inspirational Roger from Bromley is almost half the man he was

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2019

A new slimline Roger with former England footballer Emile Heskey. Picture: Slimming World

Archant

Bromley man Roger Page has lost more than 10 stone and made the semi finals of Slimming World's Man of the Year.

Before he decided to fight the flab. Picture: Roger PageBefore he decided to fight the flab. Picture: Roger Page

Roger, 59, shed 10st 8.5lbs and won the congratulations of former England, Leicester City and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey, who said: "As a footballer, being fit and active has always been at the forefront of my mind and I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay healthy - both mentally and physically.

"It was a pleasure to meet Roger and hear about his transformation - it's hard to believe that he ever had a problem with his weight."

Mr Page was one of 37 men to win a place at the semis of the competition.

His weight fell from 23st 7.5lbs to 12st 13lbs at the Bromley North Slimming World group.

Roger said: "My sister bought me a six-week membership voucher for Slimming World for my birthday, which was the push I needed. I'm so glad I took that step to find my Slimming World group, it was one of the best decisions I've ever made."

He added: "I'll admit I was nervous that I'd be the only bloke in the room.

"It didn't matter because everyone there is so supportive.

"The hints, tips and recipe ideas kept me motivated even on the weeks I felt I was struggling, in fact they were the weeks I needed them the most.

"I thought I'd have to cut out all of my favourite meals and go hungry but couldn't have been more wrong. I eat just as much as before, if not more. Steak and chips, cooked breakfasts and my favourite chicken tikka are all still on the menu, I've just had to make some simple swaps like ditching the olive oil or butter in favour of low-calorie cooking spray and swapping white bread for wholemeal.

Tracey Widnell, who runs the Bromley North group that Roger attends, said: "I hope Roger inspires lots of other people in London - male or female - who'd like to lose weight to take that step."

The group meets at Bromley Methodist Church, College Road.

