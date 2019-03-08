After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-'Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre Archant

Two special after-show parties are being held this week as the Rocky Horror Show comes to a close, and there are even prizes for the best dressed.

The legendary rock 'n' roll musical arrived at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley this week, as part of an extensive UK tour and ends on Saturday, April 20.

It stars Strictly champion Joanne Clifton and A1's Ben Adams.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank-N-Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

It is all a zany combination of science fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

To celebrate this tradition, the theatre is hosting post-show parties after the Friday and Saturday night performances this week.

Here, audience members can continue the Rocky Horror fun with a fabulous drag queen compèring and a prize for the best dressed up for grabs.

They can dance the night away to music from the show and enjoy drinks from the cocktail menu until 1am.

Advance tickets cost £8 and can be bought from the theatre's box office on 020 3285 6000. Tickets will cost £10 on the door including a free drink on arrival.

Spaces are limited for the exclusive event.